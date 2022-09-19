Cornerback Charles Woods catches his breath during WVU’s 2022 fall camp practice. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced Monday that cornerback Charles Woods is ruled out for this Thursday’s game against Virginia Tech.

Woods, who has been limited to less than two full quarters of action this season, will now have missed three straight games. It’s also unclear when he will return, according to the head coach.

“It’s too early,” Brown said when asked about Woods’ availability, long-term.

Brown told reporters Monday that Woods had surgery last week to correct the lower body injury that the senior corner sustained in WVU’s season opener versus Pittsburgh.

“It’s kind of a unique surgery,” Brown added. “We’re hopeful, he’s hopeful, that he’ll be back. But it’s not a normal injury, it’s a unique injury.”

The head coach stated there isn’t a “textbook” or well-defined rehab for Woods’ injury. Brown added that a lot of the process in Woods’ return will be dictated by how the corner feels in the coming days and weeks.

“We’re hopeful, and like I said, he’s hopeful to be back,” said the head coach. “It’ll be a couple weeks from now, though.”

After Thursday’s game at Virginia Tech, the Mountaineers will play at Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1. They will then have 12 days of rest and preparation before playing at home against Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Other injury notes and updates from the head coach: