WVU safety Aubrey Burks divulges who the best shadowboxers on the Mountaineer roster are after winning his match at Big 12 Media Days

With some downtime between obligations at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Aubrey Burks alerted the nearby reporter holding a camera that he was about to enter the ring. Teammate Sean Martin was the opponent.

There was little fanfare, but the match was on. It didn’t take long — just roughly seven seconds — for the match to end. Burks was victorious and could not have been more proud.

His shadowboxing record had just improved.

“I hope that one would count,” Burks said with a laugh and a big smile on his face. “Yeah, that one counts.”

Shadowboxing is nothing new. It has been a part of football locker rooms for years at various levels across the country. Players have gone viral on the internet and social media for their ability to not look the same way their opponent moves their hand, arm, or leg.

That’s how you win. Dodge your opponent’s movement, and outsmart him on your next move.

This game is now a part of West Virginia’s locker room, as well.

“It’s a common thing after practice. Right when we’re walking off the field, you’ll see a majority of the team shadowboxing,” said Burks. “We’ll get out of practice at like six, and it’ll still be going on at 7:30 in the locker room trying to see who’s the best.”

With the competitiveness that naturally exists inside a football team’s locker room, Burks believes that shadowboxing has actually become something of a team-bonding exercise for the Mountaineers. Players still bowl, fish, golf, and eat together outside the Puskar Center.

But inside, bragging rights are won and lost based on that day’s shadow boxing results.

Burks is still relatively new to the shadowboxing world. He admitted that he had just begun playing two weeks before Big 12 Media Days. The junior safety also conceded that he’s not the best shadowboxer on the team, though he didn’t forget to mention who he is better than.

“I’m better than Sean Martin. I’m going to put that out there,” Burks said well after his victory over Martin earlier in the day.

Sure, but who is the best on the team?

“My top two on the team that I’ll say is the best is (freshman running back) Jahiem White and (freshman offensive lineman) Johnny Williams. I’ll say those are the top two,” Burks said. “I’ll throw (senior safety) Keyshawn Cobb in there as number three. Those top three are the best on our team, in my opinion.”

Burks vows he will join White, Williams, and Cobb on the team leaderboards in the not-so-distant future.

“After fall camp, I’ll be top five, hopefully.”