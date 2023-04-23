West Virginia University logo inside of state outline as decor inside of new training facility for WVU Athletics (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Freshman Olivia Busch and junior William Mullen of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed action at the USA Swimming Open Water National Championships on Friday, April 21 – Sunday, April 23, in Sarasota, Florida.

To begin competition on Friday, Busch and Mullen represented West Virginia in the 10k National Championship. For the women, Busch finished in 17th with a time of 2:05:00. On the men’s side, Mullen finished in 1:57:54.09, to secure 20th place.

“Very proud of Olivia and Will. They had great swims with 17th and 20th place finishes,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said.

“This was Olivia’s first 10k and to finish in the top 13 of Americans is great. Will dropped over 15 minutes from his time from last year and is in the top 14 of Americans at this National Championship,” he continued.

On Sunday, Mullen competed in the 5k finishing 15th overall and in the top eight of Americans competing, securing a time of 0:58:47.26.

“Will had a great swim today. Overall, it was a very strong weekend for both Olivia and Will,” Riggs said.