Former Mountaineer star just wrapped up fourth season in NBA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another Mountaineer immortal has joined Best Virginia, and while he won’t suit up this summer, he’s sure to make an impact.

Jevon Carter will serve as an assistant coach for Best Virginia this summer, according to the TBT website, which published the full roster for the team this week.

Carter recently concluded his fourth NBA season. He began the year with the Brooklyn Nets before he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 17.7 minutes and 5.6 points per game through his 20 regular season appearances with the Bucks.

Before he became a second round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Carter demolished several WVU men’s basketball records. He became the program’s single-season steals and assists leader in 2018, is the program’s all-time steals leader and was a two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Carter also won three national defensive player of the year awards, and he concluded his career at WVU by becoming the first Power 5 men’s basketball player to eclipse 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 steals in a career.

The former All-Big 12 First Team honoree will reunite with a few of his WVU teammates this summer. Best Virginia guards Juwan Staten and Jaysean Paige each suited up with Carter during their playing days at the Coliseum.

WVU Tech head coach James Long returns to Best Virginia as its head coach for another summer. Carter will share assistant coaching duties with former Mountaineer star Da’Sean Butler and Morgantown High coach Dave Tallman.

The TBT’s West Virginia Regional begins July 24 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.