The 2024 class continues to grow for WVU football.

Romanas Frederique, a three-star cornerback, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon.

He made his official visit to Morgantown last weekend after receiving an offer in April.

Frederique attends Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He received a number of offers from programs in his home state including FIU, FAU, Florida State, Miami and new Big 12 member UCF.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is the 10th player in the month of June and the 12th overall to commit to WVU’s 2024 class.