One of the most decorated athletes on West Virginia University’s campus received another accolade Tuesday afternoon.

Standout runner Ceili McCabe has been named this year’s Big 12 Cross Country Women’s Runner of the year. This marks the second-straight year the Vancouver, Canada native has won the award.

She has now become the first Mountaineer to repeat as the Big 12 Runner of the Year.

McCabe is a two-time Big 12 Cross Country champion, and she recently concluded her season with an All-American nod, and a 24th-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Prior to that event, she had won every race that she competed in this season, including the Big 12 Championship and the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Championship.

McCabe also set a course record at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park earlier in the season at the Lou Cross Country Classic. She also made program history in October when she became the first Mountaineer to win back-to-back individual Big 12 titles.

The redshirt junior was Mid-Atlantic Region Athlete of the Year last season.

2022 Big 12 Cross Country Awards

Men’s Runner of the Year: Alex Maier, Oklahoma State

Women’s Runner of the Year: Ceili McCabe, West Virginia

Men’s Newcomers of the Year: Fouad Messaoudi, Oklahoma State

Women’s Newcomer of the Year: Natalie Cook, Oklahoma State

Men’s Coach of the Year: Dave Smith, Oklahoma State

Women’s Coach of the Year: Dave Smith, Oklahoma State