MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s coaching staff learned of its latest commitment for the 2023 recruiting class Tuesday evening.

Future Mountaineer quarterback Sean Boyle announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via Twitter, stating simply, “COMMITTED!!! #HailWV”

Boyle, listed as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall, 180-pound pro-style quarterback, is a three-star-rated prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals. Both recruiting sites also have him listed as one of the Top 30 high school football players in North Carolina.

The quarterback was previously committed to the University of Charlotte, but he de-committed from the 49ers earlier this week.

Boyle, a standout for Charlotte Catholic High School, chose the Mountaineers over offers from Charlotte, UConn, James Madison, Memphis, and Rutgers, among others. Boyle and Charlotte Catholic currently have a 7-2 record, and are coming off a 57-6 win.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell appears to be the lead recruiter of the QB. Boyle just received his offer from West Virginia on October 19.

Boyle is the 18th commitment of West Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class. WVU’s incoming class moved up to No. 32 in the country, according to 247Sports, after Boyle’s announcement, one spot ahead of Iowa State, and two spots ahead of Pittsburgh.