West Virginia Sports Hall of Famer Chuck Howley is one step closer to possibly being inducted into the National Football League Hall of Fame.

Howley, a native of Wheeling, West Virginia, was named a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame by the Seniors Committee earlier this week.

The former WVU standout is one of 12 former NFL standouts who are finalists through the Seniors Committee.

Howley and the others will now hope a representative of the Seniors Committee can properly state their case at a Hall of Fame meeting on August 16. According to the Hall of Fame’s website, the committee’s final vote will then send three former players to the 49-person Selection Committee for consideration at its annual meeting in early 2023.

Each of those three players could be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at that meeting.

Howley now looks to be one of those three players.

The former Mountaineer is still the only player in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP despite playing for the losing team. He accomplished the feat with the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl VI.

Howley was a six-time Pro Bowler, and was named first-time All-Pro five times during his playing career.