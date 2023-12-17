MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football head coach Neal Brown announced that running back CJ Donaldson will not play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl later this month.

“That’s really my decision. He had surgery, and I thought [the injury] affected him right at the end of the year, especially the Baylor game,” Brown said on Sunday. “I felt like an offseason was more important to him than not being able to play full-speed in the bowl game.”

Donaldson, a semifinalist for college football’s Comeback Player of the Year award, led West Virginia with 798 rushing yards and tallied 11 rushing touchdowns this season. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry and eclipsed 100 yards on the ground three times.

The sophomore tailback scored at least one rushing touchdown in nine consecutive games this season, which is believed to be a WVU record.

According to Brown, Donaldson is rehabbing from the surgery. This is the second time Donaldson has required surgery that he will rehab in the offseason.

With Donaldson unavailable for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against North Carolina, freshman running back Jahiem White is expected to get the majority of the carries. However, Brown did note Sunday that fellow freshman ball carrier DJ Oliver will play in the game, as well, and is expected to get some carries on offense.

White averaged 8.2 yards per rush, totaling 792 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in his first season at the collegiate level. He finished the regular season strong, rushing for at least 133 yards in three of the final four games. Oliver appeared in four games this year and took 10 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Center Zach Frazier will also not play for WVU in the bowl game. Wideout Preston Fox’s status for the game is unknown at this time, according to Brown.

“We’ll have a better idea when we get down to Charlotte,” he said.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 27, from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carloina. West Virginia (8-4) will face North Carolina (8-4).