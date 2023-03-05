MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A historic season for the WVU women’s basketball program now has a chance to end in the NCAA Tournament.

Following an impressive road victory over Baylor in the regular season finale Saturday evening, West Virginia (19-10, 10-8 Big 12) propelled itself to be the “Last Team In” according to NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament projections by ESPN’s Charlie Creme.

Creme has the Mountaineers slated as the last team to earn an at-large bid to the big dance. If that holds, West Virginia will play in one of the First Four games with a spot in the Round of 64 up for grabs. According to Creme’s latest projections, WVU would face St. John’s in the First Four game, with the winner moving on to face fifth-seeded Colorado in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Dawn Plitzuweit is looking to become the first head coach in program history to take the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament in their first year in charge of the team.

She has already become the first coach in program history to lead the Mountaineers to a regular season sweep of the Baylor Bears, which Plitzuweit and her team completed on Saturday. Madisen Smith led the way with a career-high 30 points.

Plitzuweit has also set a program record for the most victories in a head coach’s inaugural season. The record previously belonged to Fiske Blakemore, who led the 1983-84 WVU women’s basketball team to 17 wins and a .586 winning percentage.

WVU’s NET Ranking improved by six spots after the win over the Bears. The Mountaineers now sit at No. 61 in the country in the metric.

West Virginia earned the No. 5 seed for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Mountaineers will face fourth-seeded Oklahoma State in the conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday at noon ET on ESPNU. West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State in Morgantown on Wednesday.