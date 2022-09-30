The Mountaineers are back on the road this weekend heading to the Lone Star State to face the Texas Longhorns. Gold and Blue Nation will preview that matchup and more coming up on a brand new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi close the book on WVU’s win over Virginia Tech and look ahead to the Mountaineers’ clash with the Longhorns.

Anjelica and Ryan preview Saturday’s clash between WVU and Texas and look back at the series matchup with the Longhorns. They also take a look at other Big 12 Conference matchups and WVU’s upcoming schedule.

Head coach Neal Brown and Tony Caridi look back on the 33-10 victory in Blacksburg last week over Virginia Tech. The Black Diamond Trophy will remain in Morgantown indefinitely as that was the final meeting scheduled between the two rival programs. Coach Brown and Tony close the book on that matchup and look ahead to playing Texas. Coach Brown will bring you players to keep an eye out for on the Texas roster, including star running back Bijan Robinson. All that and more inside the two-part Coach’s Corner.

WVU running backs coach Chad Scott joins the program to discuss the improvement in the run game from this year’s running back group. He also touches on true freshman CJ Donaldson’s star performance in four games, the leadership of Tony Mathis Jr and the strengths of Justin Johnson Jr.

In 2018, WVU topped the Texas Longhorns after quarterback Will Grier scored a gutsy two-point conversion. Ryan looks back at that moment and other top moments from that game coming up this weekend.

Mountaineer Sports Network football radio analyst Dwight Wallace joins the program to bring you his insights on the Mountaineers and bring you his keys to getting the Mountaineers above .500.

Scott Nolte will bring you his keys to another WVU victory in Keys to the Game brought to you by Astorg Auto of Charleston.

The Neal Brown Show is produced by Gold and Blue Nation and airs weekly on the following stations:

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh — Fridays at 5 p.m.

WTRF My Ohio Valley — Fridays at 11 p.m.

WBOY (Clarksburg) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WOWK (Charleston) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WTRF (Wheeling) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WVNS (Beckley) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WDVM DC News Now (Hagerstown) — Saturdays at 11 a.m.

Each episode of The Neal Brown Show is archived at GoldAndBlueNation.com and on the free Gold and Blue Nation app. Check your local TV listings for more details on how to watch The Neal Brown Show in your hometown.

The award-winning Gold and Blue Nation is proud to continue its exclusive TV partnership with WVU Athletics. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite smart device so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.