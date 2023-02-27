Derek Culver is getting another shot in the NBA G League after earning a roster spot with the Lakeland Magic on Saturday.

The Magic announced his acquisition in a tweet, welcoming the former Mountaineer star to the team, which is the G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic.

Culver, 24, played in 11 games and started one for the Mexico City Capitanes, most recently playing on Feb. 9. He averaged 3.3 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Capitanes and got his first real chance at G League playing time in Mexico City.

The Capitanes waived Culver on Feb. 14, and four days later, the South Bay Lakers picked him up. He was waived again on Feb. 23.

The Warren, Ohio native first went pro in 2021 after a confusing saga following the 2020-21 WVU men’s basketball season. Culver was an All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2021 and averaged 12 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Mountaineers.

The Magic next hit the court on Monday against the Motor City Cruise at 7 p.m. ET.