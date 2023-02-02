WVU's sophomore earns nod at second despite starting much of 2022 at third

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — JJ Wetherholt was one of WVU’s surprising gems in his freshman season, and the expectations are mounting for 2023.

D1Baseball.com ranked Wetherholt as the 34th-best second baseman in college baseball on Thursday ahead of his sophomore season. He is the second Mountaineer to earn a ranking from the outlet after catcher Dayne Leonard.

Wetherholt earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and an All-Freshman Team nod after his first college season as he slotted in at WVU’s second spot in the batting order.

The Mars, Pennsylvania native finished the campaign with a .308 batting average after heating up in the latter part of the season, raising his mark by 16 points in the last 14 games. He is WVU’s top returning base- and RBI-getter, tallying 98 total bases and 39 RBIs in 2022.

Despite the honor for his work at second base, Wetherholt made 37 of his 53 starts at third base. He finished the season as WVU’s second baseman while Leonard lined up at third.