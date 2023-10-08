West Virginia University’s all-time tackles for loss king, Dante Stills, sure knows how to get into the offensive backfield.

He did it again on Sunday.

Stills, the Fairmont, West Virginia native, collected the first sack of his NFL career for the Arizona Cardinals. Stills added six total tackles, and two TFLs on the day — easily his best as a pro.

A sixth-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Stills has played sparingly in the opening weeks of his rookie season. He had just four total tackles entering Sunday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stills more than doubled his tackles production, and collected the initial sack and tackles for loss in his professional career.

Fellow former Mountaineer Kyzir White added 11 total tackles and a tackle for loss in Arizona’s 34-20 defeat.

Stills wrapped up his five-year WVU football career last year. He registered 52.5 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks with the Mountaineers. He is in the top 5 in program history in both statistical categories.