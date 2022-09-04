MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former Mountaineer Da’Sean Butler is climbing up the NBA coaching ranks.

After one season as an assistant coach for the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta’s G-League affiliate, Butler will join a familiar face in New York.

The Final Fourcast Podcast reported on Sunday afternoon that their former co-host is now the assistant video coordinator for the Knicks, joining forces with another WVU great, Deuce McBride. McBride is entering his second season with the organization.

Butler and McBride faced each other as opponents in G-League action last season.

Prior to his stint with the Skyhawks, Butler started his coaching journey with Wheeling University.