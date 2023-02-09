MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game, presented by Encova, on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Game tickets are available in advance for $10 each and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. WVU students will be admitted free by showing their valid student ID at the stadium gates upon entry.

A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s. Since 1984, the Mountaineers have donated more than $790,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s.

West Virginia football begins its spring drills on Tuesday, March 21 and will conclude its 15 spring practices with the Gold-Blue game on April 22.

Additional updated information on the game, parking, radio broadcast and streaming telecast will be released at a later date.

Fans can now join the Mountaineers for the 2023 football season at Milan Puskar Stadium. New season tickets are on sale to fans who did not have season tickets in 2022.

Season tickets are priced at $365. Certain seat locations may require a Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) annual fund gift. For a Milan Puskar Stadium seating chart, visit WVUsports.com. Fans who made new season ticket deposits will receive a ticket statement with their balance remaining to complete payment.

New season ticket holders also can sign up for an interest-free, six-month or four-month payment plan and enjoy the convenience of spreading out payments. New season ticket orders can be made online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office located in the Coliseum. Payment must be made by check, cash, VISA, MasterCard, Discover or American Express.

New season ticket holders will have the opportunity to select their seating locations through the Optional Seat Selection process in May, if they purchase by the Friday, April 14 priority deadline. Seat selection times will be based on MAC annual giving level and priority points within each level as of April 14, 2023. Priority to renew will be given to current season ticket holders.

Fans interested in Field Box, Diversified Energy Terrace, other premium seating options and parking availability can contact the MAC at 1-800-433-2072. Please note premium seating customers (Field Box seats, Diversified Energy Terrace, etc.) are not eligible for payment plans at this time.

Renewing season ticket holders can renew their tickets online at WVUGAME.com or by returning their priority renewal order form, which will be sent to customers in February, to the Mountaineer Ticket Office. The priority deadline to renew and make a MAC gift is Friday, April 14.