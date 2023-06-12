The freshman hurler made his first start in the Big 12 Tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One of the premier freshmen on Randy Mazey’s 2023 was recognized with a national award Monday.

Pitcher David Hagaman was named to the NCBWA Second-Team All-Freshman squad. Hagaman is one of 14 pitchers named, and one of seven hurlers on the second-team roster.

He tallied 38.1 innings-pitched in 22 appearances where he held a 3.52 ERA on a 1-2 record. As the season went on, he pitched stronger. He ended the regular season on a streak of 13.1-straight innings pitched without allowing an earned run. During that stretch, he struck out 14 batters while walking just two.

His impressive performances out of the bullpen led to a start in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament against Texas Tech, his first career start.

The box score from his starting debut was not necessarily illuminating – 4 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K – but based off Mazey’s comments postgame, it is safe to assume Hagaman will be a mainstay for WVU pitching going forward.

“[Hagaman] is one of our best arms,” Mazey said. “He went out there and threw up a zero [in the first inning], and I thought he did a really good job. He threw a lot of pitches that they swung and missed at. I was really, really encouraged by David Hagaman.”

Five freshman arms from 2023 should be anchors for the rotation in 2024, barring any transfers: Carson Estridge, Robby Porco, Gavin Van Kempen, Maxx Yehl, and Hagaman.