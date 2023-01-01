Former West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V was released by the New York Giants on Saturday, as the franchise made a series of roster moves.

Sills appeared in nine games this season, making a career-best five starts. However, he had played just one snap since the start of Week 9 of the NFL season.

The two-year pro wideout made 11 catches this season for 106 yards.

In two seasons with the Giants, Sills has appeared in 13 games, and made 13 catches for 123 yards. He is still looking for the first touchdown of his professional football career.

Sills, who started his college career as a quarterback at West Virginia in 2015, burst onto the scenes as a play making wide receiver in his return to the program in 2017.

The Wilmington, Deleware native tallied 125 receptions for 1,966 yards and 33 touchdowns across his junior and senior seasons with the Mountaineers. His 18 receiving touchdowns in 2017 are the second-most in a single season in WVU history, and his 35 total receiving touchdowns are the second-most in a career among Mountaineer pass catchers.