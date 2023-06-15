MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The good times keep on rolling. WVU football received its latest verbal commitment as part of the 2024 recruiting class Thursday night.

Israel “Jacob” Boyce is a three-star defensive back, according to 247Sports, Rivals, and On3.com. He is currently unrated by ESPN. Boyce hails from Douglasville, Georgia. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He received his offer from WVU a little over two weeks ago, came on his official visit on June 6, and it didn’t take him long to commit to the Mountaineers.

Boyce is the tenth commit in WVU’s 2024 signing class, and the eighth player to verbally commit to the Mountaineers this month. With the addition of Boyce, this recruiting class has jumped up to No. 37 in the nation, according to 247Sports. It ranked No. 51 just a few days ago.

Boyce chose the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, UAB, and others.

Last year as a high school junior, Boyce recorded 50 tackles, five pass breakups, and four interceptions for his Douglas County High School team.