Miles McBride and the New York Knicks returned to action on Friday night in Las Vegas.

McBride and company began their four-game NBA Summer League slate against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Deuce did not have the best night shooting, but he still managed to finish the game in doube-figures and helped New York collect a 13-point win.

The former Mountaineer finished the contest with 13 points on 3-of-10 shooting. All three made shots came from beyond the arc. He was also a perfect 5-for-5 from the foul line.

McBride also dished out seven assists, collected a pair of rebounds, and was credited with a steal. He finished the game with a +11 plus-minus, meaning New York outscored Golden State by 11 points with McBride on the court.

Don't miss Deuce and the Knicks compete this weekend in Las Vegas 🏀#HailWV pic.twitter.com/xFVW4Rgg9b — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) July 8, 2022

Deuce and the Knicks have Saturday off before returning to the court in Vegas on Sunday to take on the Chicago Bulls at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.