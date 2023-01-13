A WVU swimmer looks on during the 2022 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championship in Morgantown, WV. (Photo Anjelica Trinone, Gold and Blue Nation)

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up day one of competition against Pitt at Trees Pool in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening.

The Mountaineers claimed two top-five finishes in the women’s 3-meter, and one top-three finish in the men’s 1-meter.

WVU senior Marian Tiemeier tied for second place with a score of 262.35. Finishing in fifth place, freshman Abigail Sullivan ended with a score of 256.88.

On the men’s side, senior Owen Johns finished in third place with a score of 311.33.

WVU continues the Backyard Brawl with Pitt on Saturday at Trees Pool. Diving events will begin at 10:30 a.m., with swimming events to follow at 12:30 p.m.

The swimming portion on Saturday will be available at ACCNetwork Extra for the men and women’s meet. Results from the competition can be found at WVUsports.com following the conclusion of each session.