The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up the regular season on Saturday afternoon against Penn State at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

The women paced the day for the Mountaineers with four NCAA Zone-qualifying scores. Sophomore Sarah Krusinski earned first place on the 3-meter (322.65) and 1-meter (278.70), to qualify in both events. Right behind in second on the 1-meter, freshman Abigail Sullivan finished with a score of 265.58 to also qualify. Additionally, Sullivan earned first on the platform (238.13) to qualify there as well.

Freshman Elysa Grossman added a PR on the 1-meter, finishing with a score of 233.25. Senior Marian Tiemeier scored 262.28 on the 3-meter to finish second.

On the men’s side, sophomore Hayden Apel scored 274.65 on the 3-meter, good enough for second place, while freshman Christian Torres finished in third (243.30). Sophomore Glenn Eloriaga added another second-place finish for the Mountaineers on the platform, finishing with a score of 321.08. Following behind, senior Owen Johns finished third (310.35) and Torres finished fourth (200.85).

Next up, the Mountaineers’ men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be back in action on Feb. 22 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas, for the 2023 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship.

