WHEELING, W.Va. – The shot looked too congested to have been anything other than improvised.

Down by a point, and with the game essentially in sudden-death mode, Erik Stevenson launched a contested three-pointer on the left wing while on the run off a screen. It was the type of acrobatic shot for which the sharpshooting Stevenson is accustomed, so went the ball went through the net, few were surprised.

It was also almost exactly how the play was drawn up in the huddle a possession earlier.

“They executed it great on the second time around,” Best Virginia head coach James Long said. “But on the first time around, we were watching [Kevin Jones] in the post, and we were waiting for another person, I won’t say who, but it ended up working out.”

On the first attempt – with Best Virginia trailing 68-67 with a target score of 70 – scoring-leader Kevin Jones drove the lane after receiving the ball in the on the elbow, missing a shot that would’ve put Best Virginia up by a point.

Jones redeemed himself with a defensive stop on the ensuing possession, and Best Virginia once more had an opportunity to win the game with a three-pointer.

“Obviously we didn’t get that right, but we got it right the second time,” Jones said. “My first thought was, ‘Don’t turn the ball over,” because I think I turned the ball over the two times before that. I knew once I got it in [Stevenson’s hands], I had all the confidence in the world.”

Best Virginia only held a pair of practices in the week leading up to TBT 2023, and it became clear that if the team needed a three-pointer in the clutch, the ball would end in Stevenson’s hands. Soon enough, they had a go-to set.

“You know that he’s the type of guy who can score eight-straight in the Elam [Ending],” Long said.

Stevenson, who was playing in his TBT debut, did not contest the idea of having the ball in his hands with the game on the line.

“I’m always looking for it,” He said. “Not in a selfish way, but in a confident way.”

He finished the night with 16 points, including a 4-of-10 performance from behind the three-point line. As a three-point specialist, Stevenson prefers to aim a little longer on three-pointers in efforts to not leave any shot short. In his head, he is giving himself a chance for a generous bounce instead of leaving a potential game-winning shot short.

Muscle memory kicked in.

“When I released it, I said [that] it has a chance to be a little long, and it ended up going in back-rim,” he said. “When I’m working out, I like to have back-rim misses [so] at least, I give it a chance, and so that was a back-rim make.”

Mental cues. Repetition. Confidence. Who would’ve thought that was the recipe for success?