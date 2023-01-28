PENN STATE RESULTS: https://wvusports.co/3HziOSH

DR. SANDER RESULTS: https://wvusports.co/3WLAMFP

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Jan. 28, 2023) – The West Virginia University track and field team closed out the Penn State National Open hosted by Penn State University at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Junior Ceili McCabe competed in the one mile race at the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge. McCabe crossed the line at 4:31.57 to set a personal best mile time, and she earned seventh in the race. The Vancouver, British Colombia, native’s time will be ranked second in the NCAA behind the collegiate record set by Katelyn Tuoy in the same race.

“Ceili continues to have a strong winter season,” coach Sean Cleary said. “Today’s run in the mile replaces one of the all-time great student athletes in WVU’s athletic history. Keri Bland was an 11 time All-American for West Virginia and Ceili just took three seconds off her school record.”

Senior Katherine Dowie set a personal best 3,000-meter time and took fifth. Her 9:25.24 time beat her previous best by over seven seconds. Saturday was the first time she had ran the race since she set her personal best at the 2022 BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

“Katherine, in her debut race of the season, opened with a lifetime best in the 3,000-meter,” Cleary said. “I am very happy with the improvements that Katherine continues to make. While we are hoping for more over the next month, this performance sets herself up nicely for the steeplechase this spring.”

Senior Tessa Constantine began the day for the Mountaineers, competing in the 400-meter sprint. The Sydney, Australia, native was the 10th person to cross the finish line with a time of 57.64. Saturday marked Constantine’s best 400-meter indoor performance.

“I was pleased to see Tessa run her lifetime best in the 400-meter,” coach Cleary said. “Tessa continues to work hard at lowering her 400-meter time with the goal being faster times which should impact her outdoor 400-meter hurdle races. Today was a step in that direction.”

Sophomore Abigale Millings also made the trip to University Park, earning sixth in high jump with a height of 1.63 meters.

“The 1,000-meter turned out to be a frustrating event for our group,” coach Cleary added. “Unfortunately, we got caught up in a fall which resulted in a DNF and an average race. We will dust ourselves off and move on.”

WVU continues in action when it returns to Penn State University for the Sykes & Sabock Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 4. Competition will continue at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track.