MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The East-West Shrine Bowl announced its list top-1,000 all-star game eligible players in college football, and seven Mountaineers were included.

Given that around 1,000 former collegiate players go on to work out with NFL teams following the conclusion of their collegiate careers, the East-West Shrine Bowl attempts to scout the top-1,000 collegiate players in efforts to preview the next batch of 1,000 professional players.

The Mountaineers mentioned:

The Shrine Bowl itself will take place on February 1, 2024, at the Dallas Cowboys facility in Frisco, Texas. Not all players on the top-1,000 will receive an invitation.