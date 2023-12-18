MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball won’t be at full strength for Wednesday’s tilt with Radford after all.

Interim head coach Josh Eilert announced Monday that center Jesse Edwards will miss “approximately four weeks” due to an injury. The fifth-year senior will have surgery this week on a fractured right wrist.

Edwards is averaging 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and has started all 10 contests at center.

In Saturday’s loss to UMass, the shorthanded Mountaineers received contributions from two players making their season debuts. Point guard Kerr Kriisa made his first start after serving a nine-game suspension, while fellow transfer Noah Farrakhan appeared in his first game after a court ruling permitted him to play. Fellow multi-time transfer RaeQuan Battle did not play in that game due to an illness, but he could make his Mountaineer debut Wednesday vs. Radford.

But while those players are back in the mix, Edwards is now set to miss the remaining three games in December, as well as the first chunk of Big 12 play in January.

West Virginia’s contest against Radford is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.