MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Seven members of the West Virginia University rifle team took home a combined 15 All-America honors from the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA), as announced by the organization.

Assistant Coach Jean-Pierre Lucas added an honor of his own after he was named the CRCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Senior Mary Tucker headlined the awards, taking home five honors. The Sarasota, Florida native was named both the CRCA Senior of the Year and Shooter of the Year while adding first-team honors across aggregate, smallbore and air rifle.

Junior Molly McGhin also claimed three all-American honors, with second-team marks in both smallbore and air rifle as well as a third-team selection in aggregate.

Senior Malori Brown and junior Tal Engler each collected two honors. Brown finished on the second team in smallbore and third team for aggregate while Engler earned second-team honors in smallbore and honorable mention status in air rifle.

Junior Matt Sanchez collected the Mountaineers’ fourth first-team selection, earning the honor in air rifle. Senior Akihito Shimizu added a second-team honor for air rifle as sophomore Natalie Perrin added honorable mention honors in the discipline.