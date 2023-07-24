MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert has announced the signing of Quinn Slazinski to a grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year.

Slazinski, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound senior forward from Houston, previously attended Iona and Louisville.

“Quinn is a veteran basketball player who is a high-character individual with an infectious personality and a competitive spirit,” Eilert said. “He’s a guy who can shoot and pass the ball. Quinn will allow us to stretch the floor with his shot-making ability. He’s very familiar with our program and the state of West Virginia after spending two seasons at Huntington Prep.”

This past season at Iona, Slazinski averaged 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, shooting 42.6 percent from the field. He played in seven games before a season-ending injury. Slazinski had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds at Hofstra. He scored 16 points against Penn and 12 points against Pepperdine.

In 2021-22, he started 22 games while averaging 8.4 points per game. Slazinski had 12 double-digit scoring performances, including 20 at Marist, 18 against North Alabama, 16 at Quinnipiac and 15 at Saint Louis. He buried a career-high 36 3-point field goals.

During his two seasons at Iona, Slazinski averaged 8.9 points per game, while shooting 82.4 percent from the free throw line and hit 45 3-point field goals.

In his two seasons at Louisville, Slazinski played in 35 contests. In 20 appearances in 2020-21, he averaged 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, averaging 21.1 minutes per game. Slazinski scored a season-high 11 points at Wisconsin. As a freshman, he saw action in 15 games for the Cards in 2019-20.

During his four collegiate seasons, Slazinski has appeared in 75 games, averaging 6.6 points and 3.0 rebounds for his career. He has scored double figures 20 times, including a pair of 20-plus point performances.

Slazinski averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his final season at Huntington Prep in 2018-19, helping the team to a 20-5 record and No. 16 national ranking among prep schools. Slazinski earned All-USA West Virginia Boys Basketball Second Team honors that season.

As a junior in 2017-18, Slazinski posted 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in helping Huntington Prep to a 21-7 record. Before Huntington Prep, Slazinski earned first team all-district honors as a sophomore at Westbury Christian School in Houston, helping his team win the Texas 5A championship with a 23-point performance in the title game.