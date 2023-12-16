MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — RaeQuan Battle’s much-anticipated debut in a West Virginia uniform will have to wait until at least Wednesday.

After earning a victory in the judicial system in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Wednesday, which paved the path to Battle and fellow transfer guard Noah Farrakhan being eligible to play Saturday, Battle was unable to suit up against UMass.

Shortly before the game, interim head coach Josh Eilert and WVU released a statement declaring Battle as “doubtful” due to flu-like symptoms. Eilert gave insight into Battle’s condition following West Virginia’s eight-point loss to the Minutemen.

“Wednesday, he testified in court. Wednesday night, I think he thought he ate something bad. He probably slept for 12 or 15 hours on Wednesday night, afternoon all the way through. He didn’t practice on Thursday because he lost so much weight and was under the weather. He practiced [Friday], thought he was bouncing back, and then [Saturday] it turned for the worst again. So, he’s fighting through an illness right now, and wants to be out there for his teammates, but I’m not going to have him out there down 13 pounds.” WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert

Battle averaged 17.7 points per game last year with Montana State.

Farrakhan scored 15 points in his Mountaineer debut. Fellow guard Kerr Krissa scored 20 points and added a game-high seven assists in his first game in a WVU uniform.

West Virginia now returns home for a pair of games this upcoming week. Battle’s next opportunity to make his WVU debut will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET against Radford, which is coached by former Mountaineer Darris Nichols. After that, West Virginia hosts Toledo on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m.