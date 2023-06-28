Eilert says Huggins will definitely take his call should he reach out

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Josh Eilert first entered the coaching profession 17 years ago as a graduate assistant under Bob Huggins at Kansas State.

Now working as his replacement, Eilert’s team will look like the West Virginia teams of recent schematically in some ways, but he also intends to add his own flare.

“[Huggins’] coaching philosophy will be ingrained in me for the rest of my life,” Eilert said. “There’s no question about that. He’s a very defensive-minded coach. I think I’ll take a lot of his principles defensively. Offensively, I’d like to change some things.”

After all, many of Huggins’ assistants from over the years blossomed into high-level assistants or head coaches elsewhere. The coaching tree has a wide reach, and Eilert is still in contact with many of those coaches.

Eilert’s phone buzzed throughout the weekend with congratulatory words and pieces of advice, but none stood out more than his conversation with former WVU player and graduate assistant Darris Nichols. Now the head coach at Radford, Nichols and Eilert worked on the same staff at WVU in the 2010-2011 season.

“Guys like [Nichols are] just solid gold that I’ve been around that I appreciate,” he said. “I can put them on a list, all the people I talked to. The Brad Underwoods of the world, the Frank Martins, those guys had a special part in my development.”

Underwood, the head coach at Illinois, worked with Eilert under Huggins together at Kansas State in 2006-07. UMass head coach Frank Martin was also on that staff as an assistant.

There are many reasons as to why Eilert will face pressure during his tenure as interim head coach. He faces the pressure of retaining his roster, re-engaging the fan base and most importantly, winning games. As to living up to the legacy of his predecessor, very few people would not be intimidated.

“Anybody that had to take this role was going to feel a lot of pressure. [Huggins] was a Hall-of-Fame coach. Very few people have to do that. I look at it as an opportunity,” Eilert said. “I don’t want to say people have low expectations, but I’m excited to show what I can do, what our staff can do, and what our guys can do, how we can get them bought in, and it’s in a difficult situation. I see it as an opportunity.”

Will he reach out to Huggins for advice? Eilert says he’s not sure, but he also said Huggins will certainly take his call.