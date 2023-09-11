Vote for the Elite Player of the Week, presented by Elite Roofing and Construction, every week.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s winning performance over Duquesne Saturday revealed a few new playmakers for the Mountaineers.

This week’s nominees are listed below:

WR Hudson Clement

The West Virginia native made his first career start in place of the injured Devin Carter, who was ruled out moments before kickoff. He made his presence known with three receiving touchdowns.

He ended the game with five receptions for 177 yards.

After the game, head coach Neal Brown announced that Clement had earned a scholarship.

RB Jahiem White

Before a lengthy rain delay, WVU struggled to get the ground game going. Then, freshman Jahiem White rattled off 12 carries for 110 rushing yards.

White also scored his first touchdown as a Mountaineer. Four different Mountaineers scored rushing touchdowns in the 56-17 win.

BAN Jared Bartlett

As one of WVU’s most veteran defenders, Bartlett will likely be called upon often this season. Against the Dukes, he tied for the team lead in total tackles with four.

Bartlett also registered 1.5 tackles for loss, including a sack.

CB Beanie Bishop

After nearly intercepting a pair of passing at Penn State, Bishop finally earned a takeaway in the first half against the Dukes.

The transfer from Minnesota made a terrific over-the-shoulder catch on the far sideline for his first interception at the Power 5 level.

Bishop also added two total tackles to his stat line against the Dukes.