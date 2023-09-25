Mountaineers end losing streak to Texas Tech – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers completed a three-game homestand by defeating a team they hadn't beaten since 2018. They improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Big 12 action. We react to West Virginia's 20-13 victory over Texas Tech and listen to postgame remarks from head coach Neal Brown.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Who made the biggest impact in WVU’s win over Texas Tech on the gridiron Saturday?

Gold and Blue Nation will reveal the Elite Player of the Week, presented by Elite Roofing and Construction, this Saturday on Mountaineer GameDay

This week’s nominees are listed below:

QB Nicco Marchiol

Marchiol made his first collegiate start Saturday, and he completed 57 percent of his passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 72 yards.

His nine-yard touchdown connection with Kole Taylor proved to be the difference in WVU’s 20-13 win.

TE Kole Taylor

Taylor led the Mountaineers in receptions (three) and yards (39) while corralling the lone touchdown reception of the afternoon.

His 11 receptions are the most on the season among WVU pass catchers, and he is second on the team in receiving touchdowns (two).

DB Marcis Floyd

After starting the season with an injury, Floyd showcased his versatility in Saturday’s win. The redshirt senior defensive back recorded a sack, three tackles and three pass breakups.

S Aubrey Burks

Burks – who is known as a coverage safety – had the second-most tackles (seven) for WVU Saturday, including one tackle for loss. He also broke up two passes in coverage.