Cowboys run away from Mountaineers in rainy homecoming game – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Oklahoma State dominated the fourth quarter against West Virginia in a seemingly critical Big 12 game. In this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, we highlight the turning points that again doomed WVU and share our key takeaways from the contest.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Who made the biggest impact in WVU’s game against Oklahoma State on the gridiron Saturday?

Gold and Blue Nation will reveal the Elite Player of the Week, presented by Elite Roofing and Construction, this Saturday on Mountaineer GameDay. which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote.

Cast your vote for your favorite player of the week in the embedded poll. Voting ends Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

This week’s nominees are listed below:

QB Garrett Greene

Greene followed up his career-best performance at Houston with another solid showing against Oklahoma State. He accounted for 375 total yards and two touchdowns with one interception Saturday afternoon.

RB Justin Johnson Jr.

Johnson Jr. provided his best performance of the season with 77 rushing yards on 10 carries (5.1 yards per carry) and a touchdown.

S Anthony Wilson

Wilson tallied a team-high eight tackles Saturday afternoon, and he also provided WVU’s lone takeaway with an interception

WR EJ Horton

Horton appears to be fully recovered from his shoulder injury that plagued him earlier in the season, and he caught three passes for 79 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma State.