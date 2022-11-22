MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell of the West Virginia University volleyball team was named to the 2022 Academic All-District Teams.

The honor is the second of Ell’s West Virginia career. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native was one of three Mountaineers named to the All-District II Team in 2021.

Beginning her collegiate career as a setter at Florida State, she has tallied 676 kills, 310 assists and 498 digs in 213 sets across 59 matches since arriving in Morgantown. Ell earned seventh in the Big 12 Conference with 3.47 kills per set in 2021.

The outside hitter has racked up four triple-doubles and 10 double-doubles this season. She also notched 16 double-doubles in 2021.

Ell will be graduating with a master’s in Sport Management.