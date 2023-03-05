Fifth-year senior guard Erik Stevenson had quite the season in his only year in the Old Gold and Blue. The South Carolina transfer infused his personality and scoring ability into the men’s basketball program at WVU in ways few other players have or could.

For his efforts, Stevenson earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Third Team. He is the only Mountaineer to earn an All-Big 12 accolade this season.

Stevenson averaged 15.5 points per game this season to go along with averages of 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 44 percent from the field, and 49.2 percent from three-point range.

He finished the year strong, scoring 23 or more points in five straight games. Stevenson averaged more than 20 points per game over the final 11 contests of the regular season. He tallied at least 20 points nine times and eclipsed 30 points twice this season.

Stevenson finished the regular season by scoring a game-high 27 points on Senior Day against No. 11 Kansas State.

The Lacey, Washington native enjoyed his best year of college basketball in scoring average, overall shooting percentage, and three-point shooting percentage. With an impressive season this year, the fifth-year guard has eclipsed 1,600 points and 260 made 3-pointers in his collegiate career.

Stevenson shared All-Big 12 Third Team honors with LJ Cryer of Baylor, Kevin McCullar Jr. of Kansas, Oklahoma State’s Kalib Boone, and Texas’ Sir’Jabari Rice.

A full list of the All-Big 12 honorees can be found here.

Stevenson and West Virginia begin the postseason in Kansas City, Missouri in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday against Texas Tech.