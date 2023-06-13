Former WVU golfer Etienne Papineau played in his second PGA Tour event last weekend when he participated in the RBC Canadian Open.

Papineau – a Canada-native – missed the cut after shooting one stroke over-par (73-72) in the event’s opening rounds.

The cut comes in the wake of one of the most impressive runs of Papineau’s career. Last month, he won the Walworth, New York, U.S. Open local qualifier, clinching a spot in the final round of U.S. Open qualifying sectionals. He carried that momentum into a four-under-par 136-stroke performance two weeks ago at the Toronto, Ontario, sectional in 36-holes at Lambton Golf and Country Club.

The top-three golfers from the sectional were admitted to the U.S. Open. Papineau finished tied for sixth place out of 27. Though impressive, he fell three strokes short of qualifying for the U.S. Open. He also finished one stroke behind PGA Championship darling Michael Block – an instructor and PGA Pro – who also competed in Toronto.

Papineau’s first PGA Tour start came at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. He shot a two-over-par 72 on Thursday and Friday of the tournament, and he missed the cut at four-over-par.

At WVU, Papineau recorded five top-10 finishes in his junior and senior seasons combined. He averaged 73.41 shots per 18 holes as a senior. His career-low score of 65 at the Old Town Club Collegiate in 2019 is tied for the fourth-lowest single round score in WVU history.

The Quebec-native was a member of the Canadian National team in 2014-2015, and he was the No. 13 amateur in Canada in 2014.