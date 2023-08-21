Former West Virginia University golfer Etienne Papineau continues to have a great year as a professional.

Two months after winning the Royal Beach Victoria Open in British Columbia, the Quebec, Canada native did something that no other golfer from his province had previously accomplished: win the Victoriaville – Fenergic Canada Cup on his home soil.

“I’m really happy, it’s been a long week. There were a lot of people around today and that adds to the pressure,” Papineau told reporters. “I managed to stay patient, which I’d had more trouble within the first three rounds. I kept a good attitude and I think that’s what enabled me to win. I didn’t necessarily bring my best game this week, but I managed it well and came out on top.”

Competing at the Victoriaville Golf Club, Papineau played the four-round tournament roughly two hours from his hometown of Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada.

The former Mountaineer shot a 68 (-4) in the first round on Thursday, and followed with a 67 (-5) on Friday. He started Saturday in a tie for second place, and finished the third day of the tournament in a tie for first, thanks to another four-under performance. That improved his score to 13-under-par entering title day on Sunday.

Papineau birdied three of the first five holes of the course, hit five birdies total, and bogeyed just one hole on the final day of the tournament. By shooting a 68 for the third time in four days, he held off a surging Branson Ferrier, finished a combined 17-under-par, and hoisted the Coupe Canda trophy for the first time in his career.

“I felt a bit like other players were chasing. I knew towards the end that someone had finished at -16. So, when I reached the last hole, I was a bit nervous. I think it’s normal, it’s part of the game”, said Papineau, who, in addition to the trophy, also won the $25,000 purse for the first-place finisher.

Papineau will return to PGA Tour Canada competition this week. The 26-year-old already has one tour win this year, and sits in fifth place in the Fortinet Cup standings.