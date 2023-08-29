Like any summer in Morgantown, there was no shortage of WVU football stories this offseason. We were introduced to new players, and learned more about returning players both on and off the field.

This is a collection of just some of the stories Gold and Blue Nation has written about Mountaineer football players over the past few months. Many of these articles also include links to other stories on players, coaches, and the program, as well.

If you don’t see a story on a player you are interested in, search our website the latest mentions of him.

QB Garrett Greene / QB Nicco Marchiol

Center Zach Frazier

LG Tomas Rimac

LT Nick Malone

RG Ja’Quay Hubbard

RT Doug Nester

TE Kole Taylor

TE Treylan Davis

WR Devin Carter

WR Cortez Braham

WR Rodney Gallagher III

WR Traylon Ray

WR Hudson Clement

WR Preston Fox

RB CJ Donaldson

RB Jahiem White

DT Eddie Vesterinen

DT Mike Lockhart

DE Sean Martin

LB Trey Lathan / LB Jairo Faverus

LB Ben Cutter

LB Josiah Trotter

LB Lee Kpogba

S Aubrey Burks

S Anthony Wilson

CB Malachi Ruffin

CB Beanie Bishop

P Oliver Straw

Team-wide stories