Exree Loe walks out with his mother at Senior Day. (Photo by: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

Former WVU Special Teams MVP will step in as in-season replacement

Former WVU linebacker Exree Loe will continue his football career in Germany.

The Munich Ravens of the European League of Football announced Thursday that they signed Loe to a contract. He will replace former Villanova linebacker Amin Black who recently decided that he won’t fulfill the remainder of his contract.

In five seasons at WVU, the Johnstown, Pennsylvania, native tallied 184 total tackles and forced two fumbles. He worked his way up the depth chart by performing on special teams, and he started earning starts during his redshirt sophomore season in 2019.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he earned the WVU Special Teams MVP award. As a senior, he recorded a career-high 33 solo tackles.

The Munich Ravens are in their inaugural season in the ELF. They are currently 3-4, and they will play the Helvetic Guards on Sunday at Generali Sportpark in Unterhaching, Germany.