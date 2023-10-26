WVU head football coach Neal Brown offered more injury updates on his weekly radio show Thursday ahead of the UCF game Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Brown listed offensive lineman Tomas Rimac as probable, and he confirmed Thursday that Rimac will start. Redshirt junior Ja’Quay Hubbard started in Rimac’s place last week, and Hubbard will continue to rotate in on the offensive line Saturday as the team’s sixth linemen, per Brown.

Brown also ruled two players out against UCF after negating them from his injury report Monday.

Junior defensive back Hershey McLaurin will miss Saturday’s game after sustaining an injury near the end of the Oklahoma State game, and his timetable for return is unknown.

Redshirt sophomore Jairo Faverus is also out against UCF. Faverus earned more snaps following Trey Lathan’s season-ending injury against TCU, so the already-thin linebacker room continues to take hits. Redshirt sophomore and Morgantown native Caden Biser is expected to take Faverus’s snaps.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Hudson Clement remains doubtful.

Brown also noted that linebacker Jared Bartlett was banged up in the Oklahoma State game, but he practiced this week and will be ready to go Saturday.