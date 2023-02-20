MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The final round of voting has begun in the Ultimate Mountaineer Fan Hall of Fame contest.

This contest pitted the eight Ultimate Mountaineer Fans from the last decade against each other in a bracket-style competition. Contestants advanced via fan voting, and now it’s time for fans to select the winner.

Niki Gross, the 2020 Ultimate Mountaineer Fan, is one of the two finalists. A shirt she designed became the Official WVU Fan Shirt that year, and served as the inspiration behind the “Mountaineer Strong” contest in 2021. She says being a Mountaineer fan means “everything” to her.

Gross, who lives in Charleston, graduated from WVU in 2003.

Stanley Gould, the 2012 Ultimate Mountaineer Fan, is also a finalist. Gould has witnessed some of the finest moments in Mountaineer football history, including the 1988 Penn State game, which featured Major Harris’ iconic touchdown run. His oldest WVU sports memory dates back to 1966, when Fritz Williams and the WVU men’s basketball team defeated No. 1 Duke in a game played in Charleston.

Gould is a resident of Elkins.

The final round of voting in the Ultimate Mountaineer Fan Hall of Fame contest began Monday, and will conclude Friday. Click here to cast your vote on the WVU university relations website.

The grand prize for this contest is a $3,000 WVU shopping spree and a meet-and-greet with hall of fame WVU coach Bob Huggins. The winner will be announced Feb. 28.