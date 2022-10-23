Seven games into the 2022 College Football season, West Virginia owns a record of 3-4.

The program’s two most-recent losses have come by a combined 56 points, and sandwiched in between was a come-from-behind home victory over Baylor.

With five games left to play this season, the Mountaineers are currently three wins away from ensuring bowl eligibility. But they will have to play their way through a daunting schedule the rest of the way in order to appear in the postseason.

"Complete domination" in Lubbock; WVU falls to Texas Tech – West Virginia heads home from Lubbock disappointed after taking a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. Head coach Neal Brown described the defeat as "total domination" as his team falls below .500 and drops in the Big 12 standings.

West Virginia was in the same situation a year ago. The Mountaineers were 3-4 through seven games, and faced two ranked teams down the stretch. Neal Brown’s crew went 4-2 over the final six games of the regular season to finish with a 6-6 record and a bowl berth.

WVU will aim to repeat that feat this season, though it could be even more challenging.

Of West Virginia’s five remaining games, three will be played against teams that enter Week 9 ranked inside the AP Top 25. Two enter the week ranked among the nine best teams in the sport, according to the weekly poll.

WVU, coming off a 38-point loss to Texas Tech, will return home to face No. 7 Texas Christian (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) on Saturday. A road matchup against Iowa State (3-4, 0-4 Big 12) follows. The Cyclones are the only team without a conference win in the Big 12.

Home games against Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12), and No. 22 Kansas State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) follow. The Mountaineers finish this year’s slate in Stillwater against No. 9 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12).

West Virginia has appeared in a bowl game in each of the last two seasons under Brown.

The Mountaineers have missed out on the postseason just three times since the start of the 2000 season.