MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five members of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team have been named All-Sun Belt, the conference announced on Friday.

Sophomore forward Marcus Caldeira and senior forward Yutaro Tsukada were both named to the first team while senior midfielder Luke McCormick, junior defender Frederik Jorgensen, and senior goalkeeper Jackson Lee earned spots on the second team.

With the accolades, the Mountaineers have now placed multiple players on all-conference teams in 14 of the last 15 seasons. For McCormick, it is his fourth All-Conference selection after being First-Team All-MAC in 2020-21 and 2021 as well as Second-Team All-Sun Belt in 2022. For the other four Mountaineers, it is their first all-conference selections.

Caldeira leads the Sun Belt and is ninth in the nation with 12 goals this season. The Mississauga, Ontario native also has an assist to give him 25 points, second-most in the Sun Belt. In conference games, Caldeira scored five goals, including a hat trick against then No. 1 Marshall.

Tsukada leads the Mountaineers with nine assists, ninth-most in the country, while also scoring six goals, giving him 21 points for the season. The Tokyo native has played in all 17 games with 16 starts, logging 1,222 minutes with a team-high 31 shots on goal.

A native of Derby, England, McCormick has scored four goals and dished out three assists for a total of 11 points. All four of his goals came against Sun Belt opponents, including a brace against Georgia State. McCormick now has 20 assists in his career, fourth-most in program history.

Jorgensen has played in all 17 games with 16 starts on the WVU back line, logging 1,317 minutes, the most by a Mountaineer field player this season. He has been a key contributor to a defense that is allowing just 0.94 goals per game, second-best in the Sun Belt, with seven shutouts. The Aarhus, Denmark native also has contributed to the scoring with a goal and two assists.

Lee has played every minute this season for the Mountaineers in goal as WVU went 12-1-4 in the regular season. The Perth, Australia native has stopped 39 shots and has a .709 save percentage while recording seven clean sheets, 10th-most in the nation. He also collected an assist in WVU’s victory over then No. 1 Marshall.

The Mountaineers open postseason play against Georgia State on Sunday, Nov. 5, in the Sun Belt Quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, at the UCF Soccer Complex in Orlando, Fla.