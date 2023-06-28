MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia will bring five players to Big 12 Football Media Days on July 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

OL Zach Frazier, OL Doug Nester, DL Sean Martin, LB Lee Kpogba and DB Aubrey Burks will represent the Mountaineers on day two of the event.

Frazier (first team) and Nester (third team) were selected to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Big 12 Team and headline the offensive line that will be one of the strengths of WVU football this fall.

Kpogba (92) and Burks (66) led the team in total tackles last season. Martin was second on the team in sacks with four.

All 14 teams from the Big 12 will be represented, with half participating on Wednesday, July 12, and the other half going on Thursday, July 13.

TCU, Houston, Kansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas and BYU will address the media on day one.

Kansas State, UCF, Texas Tech, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Iowa State and Oklahoma will all participate on the second day.

Commissioner Brett Yormark will speak at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Neal Brown and the five players are scheduled to do interviews back-to-back on day two from 11:40 a.m.-12:05 p.m. ET live on the ESPNU set, and Brown will also conduct a press conference from 12 p.m.-12:15 p.m. ET.