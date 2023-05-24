MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Noah Massey, a 6-4, 230-pound, redshirt senior wide receiver from Houston, Texas, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Angelo State in San Angelo, Texas. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Noah Massey, r-Sr., WR, 6-4, 230, Houston, Texas/Spring Westfield/Bowling Green/Angelo State

2022 (r-Jr.) – Angelo State

  • Played for coach Jeff Girsch at Angelo State
  • Lone Star Conference All-Conference Second Team Offense
  • Saw action in 13 games, helping the Rams finish 12-1 and advance to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs
  • Team-high 52 catches for 684 yards and four touchdowns
  • Recorded four or more catches in eight games
  • Registered six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown against Colorado School of Mines in NCAA II playoffs
  • Had season-bests in catches (7) and yards (96) against Bemidji State in the first round of the playoffs
  • Finished with 87 yards on three catches against Western Oregon State
  • Had 75 yards on five catches and a touchdown against Chadron State

2021 (r-So.) – Angelo State

  • Played in 14 games and helped lead Angelo State to an 11-3 record and the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II National playoffs
  • Second-leading receiver on the team with 29 catches for 399 yards and tied the team-high with five touchdowns
  • Finished with four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota – Duluth
  • Had five catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns against Texas A&M – Kingsville
  • Recorded four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown against West Texas A&M
  • Registered three catches for 31 yards in the season opener against Lindenwood

2020 (COVID) – Bowling Green

  • Played in three games, catching at least one pass in each of those contests
  • His 121 receiving yards ranked third on the team, second among wide receivers
  • Averaged 20.2 yards per reception, best on the team
  • Had a season-best three receptions for 55 yards against Buffalo

2019 (So.) – Bowling Green

  • Redshirted
  • Played in three games
  • Had one catch for 14 yards in a win over Morgan State

2018 (Fr.) – Bowling Green 

  • Played in nine games, starting one
  • Had three catches for 27 yards with a touchdown reception
  • Caught two passes for 15 yards against Kent State, recording his touchdown catch
  • His 12-yard touchdown reception against Kent State tied the score at 28-28 with 5:34 remaining in the game
  • Also had a catch against Eastern Kentucky

High School:

  • Played three years on varsity for coach Matt Meekins, earning two letters and helping lead Spring Westfield High to an 11-1 record in 2017
  • As a senior, had 27 catches for 617 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 22.8 yards per reception
  • Had five catches for 110 yards in six games as a junior
  • Also lettered in track and field

Personal:

  • Son of Tim and Kesha Massey
  • One of five children (3 brothers, 1 sister)
  • Graduated with his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Angelo State in December 2022