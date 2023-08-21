MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – To better accommodate fans visiting Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia University’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced football single-game parking and concession enhancements for the upcoming 2023 season.

Single-Game Football Parking:

Starting with the Sept. 9 home opener, single-game ADA parking will shift from the WVU Coliseum to the Green Lot on Van Voorhis Road, providing closer ADA parking to the stadium. A complimentary, ADA-accessible shuttle will be available from the Green Lot to the Southeast and Southwest gates at the stadium, which are the same ADA drop off locations as in past seasons. The single-game cost for all vehicles to park in the Green Garage is $20, while parking in the Green Lot is $40. Tailgating is permitted in the Green Lot, but not in the Green Garage.

The complimentary, ADA-accessible shuttle from the new Green Lot location will run continuously beginning two and one-half hours before kickoff and, as necessary, after the game to return ADA passengers to the Green Lot. The shuttle is reserved for guests with disabilities.

ADA parking will again be available on a limited basis in the Brown Lot beside the WVU Law School. The cost to park in the Brown Lot is $40 with a complimentary ADA accessible shuttle providing transportation to the Southeast and Southwest gates of the stadium. The Brown Lot complimentary shuttle begins two and one-half hours before kickoff and will also run after the game, as necessary, to return ADA passengers to their cars.

Single-game parking for Mountaineer football is still available in the Green, Gold, Purple and Black (Coliseum RV) lots. Prices remain at $40 per game for cars in the Green Lot, $80 for RVs in the Black lot and $20 for cars in the Gold and Purple lots as well as the Green parking garage.

Starting this season, the single-game parking lots, except for the Green, will be cashless and credit card only will be accepted. The Green Lot will still accept cash or credit cards this season. However, starting with the 2024 football home opener, all single-game parking lots operated by WVU Athletics will become cashless.

Except for the RV Lot, parking at the Coliseum for football games remains free. However, there will not be any shuttle service from the Coliseum as the ADA accessible shuttles have been relocated to the Green Lot and are now complimentary.

Concession Updates:

Once inside the football stadium, concession stands will still accept cash or credit cards this season but will transition to all cashless starting with the 2024 football opener. However, the WVU Coliseum, as well as all other athletic venues, will make the transition to all cashless concessions starting immediately with the beginning of the 2023 fall sports campaigns.