Second pitcher and fourth portal addition overall for Mazey and co.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Friday, WVU baseball head coach Randy Mazey picked up his second pitching transfer since the departures of starter Ben Hampton and reliever Noah Short.

Luke Lyman, a right-handed pitcher from Morehead State University, announced in a Twitter post Friday that he intends to join the Mountaineers.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 200-pound righty threw 26.1 innings this season with an impressive 3.76 ERA, earning him a spot on the Ohio Valley Conference All-Freshman team. He worked exclusively from the bullpen, and never threw more than two innings in one appearance.

Opponents hit .227 at the plate against Lyman in 2023. He allowed five home runs and doubles combined and struck out 24 batters while walking 23.

He joins University of Charleston infield transfer Kyle West, RHP Zane Barnhart from Hillsdale College and infielder Reed Chumley from Houston Christian University on the list of incoming transfers for WVU baseball.