Lawrence heads to England after seven years of club soccer in France

After seven years of club soccer for Paris Saint-Germain of Division 1 Féminine in France, former WVU soccer player Ashley Lawrence announced that she is joining Chelsea FC of the Women’s Super League in England.

Lawrence reunites with former WVU teammate Kadeisha Buchanan, who signed with Chelsea FC last June. Lawrence and Buchanan anchored West Virginia’s back line to multiple Big 12 championships and an appearance in the College Cup Final in 2016.

Buchanan and Lawrence recently played together on the Canadian women’s soccer team that won the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. They also won bronze at the 2016 Olympics.

Lawrence was a three-time All-American and two-time semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy during her WVU career, which spanned from 2013-16.

At the international level, the former Mountaineer has made more than 115 career appearances for Canada and has logged eight career goals in the process. The Toronto native is also a former winner of the Canadian Player of the Year award.

Both Lawrence and Buchanan were listed on Canada’s World Cup camp roster. Canada’s run at the Women’s World Cup will begin July 20 against Nigeria.