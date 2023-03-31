Trevon Wesco has a new team.

The former Mountaineer tight end has signed a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans, according to a statement from the team.

Wesco is entering his fifth professional season and will compete for a third different team.

He was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played three seasons with that franchise. Last year, he suited up for the Bears, catching two passes and playing in 14 games.

Over the past four seasons, Wesco has appeared in 54 games, making 13 starts.

Wesco, a native of Martinsburg, West Virginia, earned All-Big 12 first team status in 2018, his final season at WVU.