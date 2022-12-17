The NFL season has entered the final stretch.

Week 15 got underway in Seattle, with Geno Smith and the Seahawks suffering a second-straight loss on Thursday night. Tony Fields II and the Cleveland Browns then picked up a key divisional win Saturday to stay in the race for the final postseason spot in the AFC.

Six other former Mountaineers are on teams that will play in pivotal games on Sunday that will impact the NFL playoff picture.

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10), 1 p.m. ET

Kyzir White’s Eagles have already clinched a spot in the playoffs. From this point on, White and company will look to hang on to the top spot in the NFC East division, as well as the top spot in NFC conference standings. The defense of the top spots continues on Sunday, as a win would move Philadelphia one step closer to wrapping up the division title.

White ranks second on the Eagles in total tackles with 79, and has broken up five passes while also recording a tackle for loss.

Atlanta Falcons (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (4-9), 1 p.m. ET

Despite being three games under .500 this late into the season, the Atlanta Falcons are still very much in the playoff hunt. A win by the Falcons, combined with a loss by Tampa Bay later in the day, would pull Atlanta into a tie for first place in the NFC South.

Former Mountaineer linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has appeared in eight straight games for the Falcons, playing exclusively on special teams. Kwiatkoski has tallied five tackles so far this year.

New England Patriots (7-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-8), 4:05 p.m. ET

The Patriots will look to hold onto the final spot in the AFC playoffs Sunday as they travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

Former WVU offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste missed five-straight games earlier this season. He then returned to start three consecutive games before missing New England’s Week 13 contest against Buffalo due to calf and back issues. The second-year pass protector returned to action last week, but was limited to special teams duty.

Tennessee Titans (7-6) at Las Angeles Chargers (7-6), 4:25 p.m. ET

Tennessee and former Mountaineer David Long Jr. will aim to snap a three-game losing streak, and hold onto first place in the AFC South on Sunday. Long will be on the field for the Titans, while WVU great Pat White continues to serve as an offensive assistant with the Chargers.

Tennessee will remain atop the division regardless of Sunday’s outcome. A win by White and the Chargers, however, would bump LA into the AFC’s final playoff spot if New England suffers a road loss.

Long Jr. has already recorded a career-high 86 tackles this season, and has nearly doubled his number of career tackles for loss with seven on the year. Long leads Tennessee in total tackles and interceptions, and is second on the team in TFLs.

New York Giants (7-5-1) at Washington Commanders (7-5-1), 8:20 p.m. ET

Third place in the NFC East and multiple NFC playoff spots are up for grabs Sunday night. Washington and New York currently hold the sixth and seventh postseason spots in the NFC, respectively.

The Giants are home to two former Mountaineers: Mark Glowinski and David Sills V.

Glowinski has started every game this year for the Giants in his first year with the organization. Last week’s loss to top-seeded Philadelphia was just the second time this year he did not play 100 percent of New York’s offensive snaps in a single game.

Sills has appeared in nine games with the Giants this year, and was a starter for five consecutive games to begin the season. However, he has appeared in just one of the last six games. The former Mountaineer pass catcher has hauled in 11 catches for 106 yards with the Giants this year.